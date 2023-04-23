OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 4,220 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,220 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.0% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on ED shares. Argus upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.08.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of ED stock opened at $99.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.05. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $102.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 69.38%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Featured Articles

