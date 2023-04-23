OLD National Bancorp IN Trims Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,934 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 4.7% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 149,118 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,565,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 55.2% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.1% during the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 69,744 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.11.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $108.19 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $110.83. The firm has a market cap of $124.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.11.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.87%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Stories

