OLD National Bancorp IN Trims Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in Humana by 1,257.1% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 95 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Cowen cut their target price on Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $596.89.

Insider Activity

Humana Stock Performance

In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total value of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,161,920.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,429,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $491.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $501.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $510.78. The company has a market cap of $61.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.71. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $410.87 and a 12 month high of $571.30.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $22.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Humana’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

Humana Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

Featured Articles

