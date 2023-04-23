Olistico Wealth LLC Takes Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 126,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Down 0.4 %

CVX stock opened at $169.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $132.54 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

Chevron declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.50.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.