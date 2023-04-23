Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $49.65

Shares of Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:OTEX) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$49.65 and traded as high as C$51.71. Open Text shares last traded at C$51.19, with a volume of 494,098 shares trading hands.

Open Text Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$49.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$43.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.24.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

