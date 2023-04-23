Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Position Raised by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,102,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,323 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $86,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of The West raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:OTIS opened at $82.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.92. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $62.49 and a 1-year high of $87.33.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 39.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In other news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 11,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $965,218.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,500.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 11,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $965,218.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,500.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $1,348,581.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,025.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,777 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,404 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OTIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet raised Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.27.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

