Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $375,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 221,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,025,000 after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 23.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS COWZ opened at $47.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.16 and its 200-day moving average is $47.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

