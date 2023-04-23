Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on May 19th

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th.

Park-Ohio has a payout ratio of 14.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Park-Ohio to earn $3.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.6%.

Shares of Park-Ohio stock opened at $12.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.32. Park-Ohio has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $21.36.

Park-Ohio ( NASDAQ:PKOH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $381.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.10 million. Park-Ohio had a positive return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that Park-Ohio will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Park-Ohio in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKOH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Park-Ohio by 619.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio in the second quarter worth $161,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio in the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio in the second quarter worth $204,000. 47.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

