Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNRY) & Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Head to Head Comparison

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNRY – Get Rating) and Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Partner Communications and Hellenic Telecommunications Organization’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Partner Communications 6.25% 11.18% 4.05% Hellenic Telecommunications Organization N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.9% of Partner Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Partner Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Partner Communications $1.08 billion 0.79 $37.00 million $0.36 12.83 Hellenic Telecommunications Organization $3.99 billion 1.66 $659.70 million N/A N/A

This table compares Partner Communications and Hellenic Telecommunications Organization’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization has higher revenue and earnings than Partner Communications.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Partner Communications and Hellenic Telecommunications Organization, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Partner Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Hellenic Telecommunications Organization 0 1 0 0 2.00

Risk & Volatility

Partner Communications has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hellenic Telecommunications Organization has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Partner Communications beats Hellenic Telecommunications Organization on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Partner Communications

Partner Communications Co. Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the Cellular and Fixed-line segments. The Cellular segment offers basic cellular telephony services, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content services, roaming services, M2M and IOT services, handset repair services, cellular content and value-added services. The Fixed-line segment is composed of internet services, business solutions, international long-distance services, television services over the internet, and connections and data transfer. The company was founded on September 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Rosh Haayin, Israel.

About Hellenic Telecommunications Organization

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. The firm offers fixed-line television and mobile telecommunication services, including voice, broadband, data and leased lines. The company was founded on January 01, 1986 is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

