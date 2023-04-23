Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phathom Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.17.
Phathom Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.34. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.52.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHAT. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,684,000. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,663,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,436,000 after buying an additional 223,943 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,761,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,514,000 after purchasing an additional 85,703 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 235,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.
