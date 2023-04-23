Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.42-$1.47 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.60. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Philip Morris International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.10-$6.22 EPS.
Philip Morris International Price Performance
Shares of PM stock opened at $97.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.04 and its 200 day moving average is $97.42. Philip Morris International has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $109.81. The company has a market cap of $151.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.68.
Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.
Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a sell rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $111.18.
Insider Activity
In related news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at $101,057,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Philip Morris International news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,057,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $2,036,892.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,525.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $256,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Philip Morris International Company Profile
Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.
Featured Articles
