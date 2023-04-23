Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.42-$1.47 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.60. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Philip Morris International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.10-$6.22 EPS.

Shares of PM stock opened at $97.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.04 and its 200 day moving average is $97.42. Philip Morris International has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $109.81. The company has a market cap of $151.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.88%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a sell rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $111.18.

In related news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at $101,057,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Philip Morris International news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,057,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $2,036,892.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,525.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $256,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

