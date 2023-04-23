Piper Sandler Cuts Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target to $41.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

ZION has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.44.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $29.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.05. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $22.55 and a 52-week high of $62.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.33 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 19.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.99%.

In related news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $118,784.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,637.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $118,784.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,637.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $326,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,659.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,932 shares of company stock worth $693,458 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $739,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 523,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,631,000 after buying an additional 70,761 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 55,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

