Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $14.62-16.12 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.32. Pool also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $14.50-$16.00 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on POOL shares. Stephens upgraded shares of Pool from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Pool from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Pool from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $345.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Pool from $460.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pool has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $390.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $343.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.53. Pool has a 52 week low of $278.10 and a 52 week high of $429.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.94.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.21). Pool had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 53.96%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pool will post 15.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 23.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pool during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Pool by 80.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 372 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pool by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

