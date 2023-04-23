Portland General Electric (POR) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 on July 17th

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a dividend of 0.475 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Portland General Electric has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Portland General Electric has a payout ratio of 59.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Portland General Electric to earn $3.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.81 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.4%.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE POR opened at $50.56 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $41.58 and a 52-week high of $56.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $687.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $96,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,966. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Portland General Electric

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POR. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 58.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 17,386 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Portland General Electric during the first quarter worth $239,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the first quarter worth $460,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 55.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 16,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

About Portland General Electric

(Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.