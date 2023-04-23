PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Holdings Raised by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 6,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 8,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in PPG Industries by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PPG opened at $141.98 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.06 and a 1 year high of $145.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.38.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 46.27%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Vertical Research downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.47.

In other news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,346.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,866,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

