Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 773 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 52.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the third quarter worth $37,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the third quarter worth $2,125,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 51.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 16,778 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $975,808.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Up 1.2 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.33.

Shares of REXR stock opened at $57.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.74 and a 1 year high of $82.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.01, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.84.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.00%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Articles

