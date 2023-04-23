Profund Advisors LLC Buys 99 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth about $366,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 123,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,859,000 after acquiring an additional 8,677 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,225,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares during the period. Finally, CCLA Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 21,785 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,533,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 64.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.83, for a total value of $1,219,160.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,859,227. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 4,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,129,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.83, for a total transaction of $1,219,160.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,859,227. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,619 shares of company stock worth $6,616,260. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Trading Up 1.4 %

RMD opened at $228.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.40 and a 1-year high of $247.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $216.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.64.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.22 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.00.

ResMed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

Featured Articles

