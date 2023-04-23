Profund Advisors LLC Has $506,000 Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,701,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,330,974,000 after acquiring an additional 35,737 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,643,000 after buying an additional 38,615 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,148,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,385,000 after buying an additional 249,312 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,874,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,348,000 after buying an additional 150,070 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 137.1% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,308,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,094,000 after buying an additional 756,663 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,818 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.10, for a total value of $837,227.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,381.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,400 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.62, for a total value of $2,542,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,597.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,818 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.10, for a total transaction of $837,227.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,381.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,701 shares of company stock valued at $7,046,117. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Moody’s Price Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.33.

Moody’s stock opened at $303.59 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.16 and a 52 week high of $335.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $297.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $55.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 62.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 41.40%.

About Moody’s

(Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Featured Articles

