Profund Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,621 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

NYSE:CLF opened at $15.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.88 and a 200 day moving average of $17.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 2.22. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $32.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The mining company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLF. BNP Paribas raised Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Cleveland-Cliffs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.60 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $197,142.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,418.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,466.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $197,142.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,418.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

