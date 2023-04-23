Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 10,497 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,542 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,497 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in CommScope were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in CommScope during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,130,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in CommScope during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,626,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in CommScope by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 601,864 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 83,855 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in CommScope by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,600,279 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,739,000 after purchasing an additional 778,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CommScope during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COMM opened at $4.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.24. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.44 and a 1 year high of $13.73. The company has a market capitalization of $950.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.85.

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. CommScope had a negative net margin of 14.11% and a negative return on equity of 51.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CommScope in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of CommScope from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CommScope from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.39.

In other news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

