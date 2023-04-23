Profund Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in Full Truck Alliance by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 317,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 71,112 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its position in Full Truck Alliance by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 4,187,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,053 shares during the period. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC increased its position in Full Truck Alliance by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 13,483,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,866,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607,331 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $545,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on YMM shares. TheStreet cut Full Truck Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays started coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

NYSE YMM opened at $6.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.83 and a beta of 0.10. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.56 and a 12-month high of $10.18.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $278.73 million for the quarter. Full Truck Alliance had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 5.53%.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

