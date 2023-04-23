Profund Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GIS. Geneva Partners LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in General Mills by 0.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 3.5% in the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in General Mills by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its position in General Mills by 16.4% in the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of GIS stock opened at $87.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $51.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.38. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.94 and a 1-year high of $88.34.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on GIS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.76.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

