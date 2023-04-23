Profund Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 234.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 9,035 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 45.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Equity Residential by 85.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the first quarter worth approximately $687,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $61.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.77. The company has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $54.60 and a 52 week high of $93.14.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 128.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. BTIG Research downgraded Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.44.

About Equity Residential

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.