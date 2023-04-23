Profund Advisors LLC Sells 779 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Czech National Bank increased its stake in NiSource by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 47,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in NiSource by 5.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in NiSource by 5.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in NiSource by 2.4% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in NiSource by 0.5% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 100,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NI has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NiSource in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

NiSource Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE NI opened at $28.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.78 and a 1-year high of $32.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.01.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 13.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates under the Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations segments. The Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

