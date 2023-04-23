ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 14,324 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 14,324 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $4,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MOS. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Mosaic by 910.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011,530 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Mosaic by 37.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,949,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,086 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Mosaic during the first quarter worth $56,666,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Mosaic by 7,036.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 830,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,429,000 after purchasing an additional 818,757 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mosaic Stock Performance

NYSE MOS opened at $44.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.49. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $40.29 and a twelve month high of $71.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mosaic Cuts Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.34). Mosaic had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MOS shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Mosaic from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. HSBC downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.29.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

