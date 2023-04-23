Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Halliburton Increased by Analyst (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Halliburton in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 19th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the oilfield services company will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.06. The consensus estimate for Halliburton’s current full-year earnings is $3.06 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Halliburton’s FY2025 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share.

Halliburton Stock Performance

HAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC lifted their price target on Halliburton from $43.90 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.24.

NYSE HAL opened at $33.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.08. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $43.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $457,245,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Halliburton by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,936,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $627,088,000 after acquiring an additional 8,791,319 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Halliburton by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $677,520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,815,373 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,746,026 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $215,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294,360 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 389.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,609,660 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $88,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871,705 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $107,409.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

