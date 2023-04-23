Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Whirlpool Co. Decreased by Zacks Research (NYSE:WHR)

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) – Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Whirlpool in a report released on Wednesday, April 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.47. The consensus estimate for Whirlpool’s current full-year earnings is $16.68 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Whirlpool’s FY2025 earnings at $14.08 EPS.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 27.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.14 earnings per share.

WHR has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.80.

WHR stock opened at $140.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.56. Whirlpool has a 12 month low of $124.10 and a 12 month high of $199.07. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 526.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Whirlpool news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $225,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.96%.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

