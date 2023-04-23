Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Raised by Analyst

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) – Stock analysts at Cormark boosted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 19th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

HBM has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$9.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Haywood Securities boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$9.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$9.91.

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$6.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.22, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of C$4.07 and a 1 year high of C$8.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$6.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.86.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$436.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$493.36 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 4.62%.

The business also recently declared a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 0.14%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is 5.56%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

