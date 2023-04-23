Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.84

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QNTO – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.84 and traded as low as $21.00. Quaint Oak Bancorp shares last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 0 shares.

Quaint Oak Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.13 and its 200 day moving average is $21.84.

Get Quaint Oak Bancorp alerts:

Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.34 million during the quarter. Quaint Oak Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 15.15%.

About Quaint Oak Bancorp

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in community banking. The firm operates through the following segments: Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment provides lending, deposit gathering and fee business activities. The Mortgage Banking segment originates residential mortgage loans which are sold into the secondary market along with the loans’ servicing rights.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quaint Oak Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaint Oak Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.