Quebecor (TSE:QBR.A) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $32.72

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.A – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$32.72 and traded as high as C$35.10. Quebecor shares last traded at C$35.10, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Quebecor Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$32.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$29.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.07, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Quebecor Company Profile

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

