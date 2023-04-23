Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 256 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,464 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total value of $711,064.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,870,128.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total value of $711,064.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,870,128.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $85,581.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,092.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,610 shares of company stock worth $1,635,921 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GRMN shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Garmin from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Garmin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Garmin in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Garmin in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Garmin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.17.

GRMN stock opened at $97.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.06. The stock has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.94. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $76.37 and a 1 year high of $114.39.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 20.03%. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

