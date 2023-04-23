Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPW. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 12,761 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 807,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,067,000 after buying an additional 246,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,462,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,914,000 after buying an additional 47,319 shares during the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on MPW. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of MPW stock opened at $8.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $19.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.96%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.33%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating).

