Raymond James Trust N.A. Decreases Stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,089 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,089 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,603,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,947,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in UBS Group by 9.2% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 30,824,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $453,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603,064 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in UBS Group by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,131,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,204 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in UBS Group by 33.2% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,625,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,265 shares during the period. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBS Group Price Performance

NYSE:UBS opened at $20.29 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $22.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.19.

UBS Group Cuts Dividend

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. UBS Group had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a $0.179 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on UBS. Societe Generale cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.86 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet cut UBS Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

UBS Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

Featured Stories

