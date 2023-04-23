Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $670,000 Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MCO opened at $303.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $297.72 and a 200-day moving average of $289.66. The company has a market cap of $55.64 billion, a PE ratio of 40.81, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $230.16 and a one year high of $335.91.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 62.08%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 41.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.33.

In other news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.10, for a total value of $837,227.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,381.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total transaction of $146,580.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,488.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.10, for a total transaction of $837,227.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,381.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,701 shares of company stock valued at $7,046,117 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

