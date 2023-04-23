Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $747,000 Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Nasdaq by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Up 0.8 %

NDAQ opened at $56.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.97. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $46.77 and a one year high of $69.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NDAQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Nasdaq from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.67.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $342,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,095.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $342,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,095.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $129,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,481,012.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,198 shares of company stock worth $712,669 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

