Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,522 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 175 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays cut their price target on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.69.

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $150.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.65 and its 200 day moving average is $156.39. The stock has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.01. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.09 and a 1-year high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $10.89. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 488.45% and a net margin of 4.27%. On average, analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 27.57%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

