Raymond James Trust N.A. Lowers Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,371 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Block were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Block by 95.7% during the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Block by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Block during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Block during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $2,378,136.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,358,772.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total transaction of $2,378,136.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,358,772.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $59,429.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,082,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 337,880 shares of company stock valued at $24,640,455 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SQ shares. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Block from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Block from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Block from $108.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Block currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.58.

Block stock opened at $63.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.18 and a 200-day moving average of $68.01. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.34 and a 52 week high of $110.44.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. Equities analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

