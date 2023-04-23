Raymond James Trust N.A. Lowers Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 65.6% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the third quarter worth $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the third quarter worth $42,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Stock Up 0.3 %

Public Storage stock opened at $288.49 on Friday. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $270.13 and a 1-year high of $413.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $50.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $296.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.66.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($1.93). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 72.77% and a net margin of 101.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is a positive change from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.78.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.