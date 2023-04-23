Raymond James Trust N.A. Reduces Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 820,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,998,000 after acquiring an additional 405,815 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 567,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,672,000 after acquiring an additional 301,535 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,380,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,716,000 after acquiring an additional 283,409 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,302,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,946,000 after acquiring an additional 272,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Nucor by 75.9% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 621,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,466,000 after buying an additional 267,970 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $349,216.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,195,822.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total transaction of $841,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,293,025.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $349,216.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,195,822.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,575 shares of company stock worth $1,630,000 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NUE. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.44.

NUE opened at $153.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.56. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $100.13 and a 1-year high of $182.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The company’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

