Raymond James Trust N.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hologic by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,420,602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,833,698,000 after purchasing an additional 97,603 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hologic by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,397,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,509,579,000 after purchasing an additional 345,453 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hologic by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,550,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $745,229,000 after purchasing an additional 73,451 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Hologic by 227.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 18.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,266,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,273,000 after acquiring an additional 672,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $84.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $86.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.78. The stock has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Hologic had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total transaction of $778,435.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,333.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HOLX. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hologic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hologic from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.23.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

