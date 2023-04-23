Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 121 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth $713,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,531,000 after acquiring an additional 33,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 236.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 73,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,963,000 after acquiring an additional 51,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $117.00 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.33.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

CINF stock opened at $105.78 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $139.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.62.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

About Cincinnati Financial

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.