Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 144 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 347,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,639,000 after acquiring an additional 44,900 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 485,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,579,000 after acquiring an additional 139,842 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 9,081.4% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,232,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,991 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.33.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $99.94 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $83.63 and a twelve month high of $108.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.82.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.09. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a $0.992 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $3.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 48.32%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

