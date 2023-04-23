Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 119.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,565 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 10,640 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc boosted its stake in Realty Income by 4.1% during the third quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 90,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,278,000 after buying an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Realty Income by 5.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Price Performance

O stock opened at $62.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a PE ratio of 43.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $75.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.38.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a apr 23 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 4.9%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 215.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Realty Income from $72.25 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.60.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

