Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Invests $289,000 in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SUSA. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 759.6% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the third quarter worth $159,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $87.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.57. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12 month low of $73.86 and a 12 month high of $93.63.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

