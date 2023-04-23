Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Revance Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.91.

Revance Therapeutics Price Performance

Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $32.11 on Wednesday. Revance Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.27 and a 12 month high of $36.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.14 and its 200-day moving average is $27.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Activity

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.78). Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 268.87% and a negative return on equity of 786.70%. The firm had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.93) EPS. Revance Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 3,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total value of $110,754.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,789.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark J. Foley sold 70,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $2,223,620.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 823,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,009,658.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 3,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total value of $110,754.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,789.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,514 shares of company stock worth $4,393,199. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 2,666.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

Recommended Stories

