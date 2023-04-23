Reviewing Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) and BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX)

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Rating) and BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.5% of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.6% of BM Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of BM Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Richmond Mutual Bancorporation alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Richmond Mutual Bancorporation and BM Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Richmond Mutual Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A BM Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50

Profitability

BM Technologies has a consensus target price of $9.67, indicating a potential upside of 194.72%. Given BM Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BM Technologies is more favorable than Richmond Mutual Bancorporation.

This table compares Richmond Mutual Bancorporation and BM Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Richmond Mutual Bancorporation 22.86% 9.36% 1.01% BM Technologies -0.80% -0.02% -0.01%

Volatility & Risk

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BM Technologies has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Richmond Mutual Bancorporation and BM Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Richmond Mutual Bancorporation $56.72 million 2.02 $12.97 million $1.17 8.38 BM Technologies $83.60 million 0.47 -$780,000.00 ($0.09) -36.44

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BM Technologies. BM Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation beats BM Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Richmond Mutual Bancorporation

(Get Rating)

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the holding company of First Bank Richmond. It aims to own all of the outstanding shares of capital stock of First Bank Richmond The bank company was founded in 1887 and the bank holding was formed in February 2019 and is headquartered in Richmond, IN.

About BM Technologies

(Get Rating)

BM Technologies, Inc. is a technology company that provides banking services through its partner banks. It offers a mobile banking platform in the U.S. that provides access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. The company’s operating model enables partner banks to provide banking services to low and middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the fee model of traditional banks. The company was founded by Luvleen Sidhu in May 2016 and is headquartered in Wayne, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richmond Mutual Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.