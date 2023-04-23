Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$4.93–$4.44 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$1.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.70 billion-$22.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.88 billion. Rite Aid also updated its FY24 guidance to ($4.93)-($4.44) EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Rite Aid from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday.
Shares of Rite Aid stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day moving average is $3.84. Rite Aid has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $11.60.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAD. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rite Aid by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 17,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Rite Aid by 21.4% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 13,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 4.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 233,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 51.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.
