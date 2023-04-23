Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target to $40.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $37.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.44.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $29.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $62.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.10.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $118,784.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,637.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $326,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,659.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $118,784.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,637.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,932 shares of company stock worth $693,458 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.7% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 31,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.