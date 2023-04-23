Schroder Japan Growth Fund (LON:SJG) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $207.76

Shares of Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc (LON:SJG – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 207.76 ($2.57) and traded as high as GBX 208 ($2.57). Schroder Japan Growth Fund shares last traded at GBX 206 ($2.55), with a volume of 121,293 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £247.96 million, a P/E ratio of 1,716.67 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 207.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 205.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.11.

In related news, insider Philip Kay bought 9,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 212 ($2.62) per share, with a total value of £19,720.24 ($24,403.22). Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund typically invests in value stocks of companies.

