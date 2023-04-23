Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Purchased by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,575.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $53.36 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $51.47 and a twelve month high of $59.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.58.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

